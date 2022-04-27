Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 103.58 points or 1.31% at 7789.95 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, CARE Ratings Ltd (down 14.94%), IIFL Securities Ltd (down 7.62%),UTI Asset Management Company Ltd (down 7.32%),Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 6.12%),Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd (down 5.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 3.77%), Muthoot Finance Ltd (down 3.68%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd (down 3.65%), Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (down 3.55%), and Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 3.45%).

On the other hand, Dolat Algotech Ltd (up 6.56%), IIFL Finance Ltd (up 6.34%), and IDBI Bank Ltd (up 5.2%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 411.31 or 0.72% at 56945.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 152.55 points or 0.89% at 17048.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 249.48 points or 0.86% at 28669.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 66.05 points or 0.76% at 8573.6.

On BSE,977 shares were trading in green, 2341 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

