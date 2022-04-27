NAM India Q4 PAT up 4.8% YoY to Rs 174 crore

Nippon Life India Asset Management reported 4.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 174.84 crore on a 2.9% increase in total income to Rs 372.44 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Nippon Life India Asset Management is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF).

As on 31 March 2022, NAM India's assets under management was Rs. 3,45,604 crore ($46.7 billion) as against Rs 3,55,053 crore ($48 billion) as on 31 March 2021.

For the quarter ended 31 March 2022, NIMF's overall AUM market share rose to 7.38%, registering an increase of 26 basis points as compared with the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

For the quarter ended 31 March 2022, NIMF's average assets under management were Rs 2,83,261 crore ($38.3 billion), recording an increase of 24% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

For the quarter ended 31 March 2022, the share of equity assets rose to 42% of NIMF's AUM as against 41% for the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

As of 31 March 2022, NIMF has one of the largest retail assets in the Industry, at Rs 76,438 crore ($10.3 billion). Retail assets contributed 28% to NIMF's AUM

As of 31 March 2022, NIMF is one of the largest ETF players with an AUM of Rs 58,883 crore ($8 billion) and a market share of 14%.

The asset manager recorded a 9.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 744.16 crore on an 8.2% rise in total income to Rs 1,535.63 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, NAM India, said Q4 was characterised by contrasting trends. On one hand, geopolitical concerns and higher inflation bias resulted in volatile global markets. However, investors' inclination toward long-term value creation resulted in greater and stable flows for MFs.

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) is one of the largest asset managers in India, managing (directly & indirectly) assets across mutual funds including exchange traded funds, managed accounts, including portfolio management services, alternative investments funds and pension funds; and offshore funds and advisory mandates.

The scrip declined 3.07% to currently trade at Rs 318.95 on the BSE.

