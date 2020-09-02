JUST IN
Government To Table Three Bills On Labour Reforms In Upcoming Parliament Session
Systematix Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Systematix Securities reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.180.17 6 OPM %88.89-35.29 -PBDT0.16-0.06 LP PBT0.16-0.06 LP NP0.12-0.06 LP

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 17:10 IST

