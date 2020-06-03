T.V. Today Network Ltd soars 2.32%, gains for fifth straight session

T.V. Today Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 187.75, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.61% in last one year as compared to a 15.81% slide in NIFTY and a 40.51% slide in the Nifty Media.

T.V. Today Network Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 187.75, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 10121.4. The Sensex is at 34262.65, up 1.29%. T.V. Today Network Ltd has slipped around 0.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which T.V. Today Network Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 16.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1259.4, up 2.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41415 shares today, compared to the daily average of 54649 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.7 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)