Lambodhara Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nandan Denim Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Electrotherm (India) Ltd and Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 June 2020.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 28.8 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 18328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 887 shares in the past one month.

Nandan Denim Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 22.08. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19107 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4678 shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 333.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4546 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4270 shares in the past one month.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd spurt 19.97% to Rs 130.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3644 shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd added 19.96% to Rs 6.61. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4966 shares in the past one month.

