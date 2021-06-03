T.V. Today Network Ltd spurts 2.06%

T.V. Today Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 312.1, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.72% in last one year as compared to a 55.93% gain in NIFTY and a 36.28% gain in the Nifty Media index.

T.V. Today Network Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 312.1, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 15638.4. The Sensex is at 52049.43, up 0.39%. T.V. Today Network Ltd has added around 9.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which T.V. Today Network Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1770.55, up 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)