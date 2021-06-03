Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 0.25%, rises for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7202.6, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.58% in last one year as compared to a 55.93% spurt in NIFTY and a 63.27% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7202.6, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 15638.4. The Sensex is at 52028.77, up 0.35%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has risen around 10.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10647.75, down 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7220.55, up 0.22% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 26.58% in last one year as compared to a 55.93% spurt in NIFTY and a 63.27% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 51.3 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)