Jay Ushin standalone net profit declines 9.84% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 2.16% to Rs 209.17 croreNet profit of Jay Ushin declined 9.84% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.16% to Rs 209.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 204.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales209.17204.74 2 OPM %4.082.11 -PBDT7.245.95 22 PBT3.022.01 50 NP2.292.54 -10
