Talbros Engineering standalone net profit declines 82.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 72.06 croreNet profit of Talbros Engineering declined 82.69% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 72.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.55% to Rs 7.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.01% to Rs 269.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 203.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales72.0661.76 17 269.25203.96 32 OPM %7.877.32 -8.9010.16 - PBDT4.214.07 3 18.5917.95 4 PBT2.472.43 2 12.0613.05 -8 NP0.362.08 -83 7.208.95 -20
