Talbros Engineering standalone net profit declines 82.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of Talbros Engineering declined 82.69% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 72.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.55% to Rs 7.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.01% to Rs 269.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 203.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

