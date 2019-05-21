Oasis Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of GSL Securities accepts resignation of company secretary
Amit Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Ganges Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Cash-hoarding Japanese firms please investors as share buybacks hit record
SAT grants interim stay on Sebi's order against OPG, GKN Securities
-
Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 34.98 croreNet Loss of Oasis Securities reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 34.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.29% to Rs 89.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales34.9833.40 5 89.78114.06 -21 OPM %-3.141.86 -0.574.04 - PBDT-1.030.13 PL -0.031.26 PL PBT-1.040.13 PL -0.051.26 PL NP-1.06-0.18 -489 -0.060.95 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU