Tata Motors drops after weak Q4 result
Dhampur Sugar Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 107.76 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.57% to Rs 888.37 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills reported to Rs 107.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.57% to Rs 888.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 921.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.48% to Rs 251.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 151.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.87% to Rs 2954.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3351.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales888.37921.24 -4 2954.063351.82 -12 OPM %20.321.30 -15.6710.58 - PBDT164.63-1.33 LP 389.91260.31 50 PBT137.14-18.37 LP 319.15202.58 58 NP107.76-9.18 LP 251.04151.70 65

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 10:17 IST

