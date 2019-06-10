Dr Reddys update on clinical study of oral molecule, PPC-06

announced positive topline results from its Phase 2b study of (formerly referred to as XP23829) in patients with moderate to severe plaque In the study, met both co-primary endpoints i.e. PASI- 75 and IGA scores of O or 1 with at least a 2-point reduction from baseline, after 24 weeks of oral treatment.

The detailed safety and efficacy data from the study will be presented in future dermatology conferences.

"Given the positive clinical data in this study, may have a potential to serve as an important therapeutic option for patients in a market with limited oral treatments. We thank all the patients, investigators and study staff whose ongoing participation helped us achieve this target." said Sagar Munjal, MD, MS, Chief Medical Officer Promius Pharma/

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)