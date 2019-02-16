Tamil Nadu Telecommunications reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.77 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Telecommunications reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.80 crore in the September 2018 quarter
HC reserves order on pleas challenging amendments to Land Act
Tamil Nadu Petro Products announces change in directorate
TN govt presents 2019-20 budget with no new taxes
No new taxes in TN budget for 2019-20
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Tamil Nadu Telecommunications reported to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU