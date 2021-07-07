Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 48.33 points or 1.72% at 2859.07 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 6.46%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.73%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.57%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.82%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 1.44%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.77%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.5%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.19%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.16%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.34 or 0% at 52859.84.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.45 points or 0.05% at 15810.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 22.02 points or 0.09% at 25677.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.93 points or 0.02% at 7950.26.

On BSE,1423 shares were trading in green, 1201 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)