Delta Corp slips after recording loss of Rs 29 crore in Q1 FY22

Delta Corp fell 1.06% to Rs 186.30 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.93 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 57.77 crore in Q4 FY21.

The company had recorded a loss of Rs 28.24 crore in Q1 FY21.

Net sales during the quarter slumped 64.1% to Rs 75.87 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 211.34 crore in Q4 FY21. It has increased by 57% from Rs 48.34 crore in Q1 FY21.

Revenue from casino gaming division stood at Rs 41.43 crore (down 80.45% QoQ) in the first quarter. The segment had recorded nil revenue in Q1 FY21.

Revenue from online skill gaming division stood at Rs 43.28 crore in Q1 FY22, up by 9.7% from Rs 39.44 crore in Q4 FY21. It has, however, declined by 24.1% from Rs 57.01 crore in Q1 FY21.

Hospitality division revenue was at Rs 9.82 crore in Q1 FY22, was lower by 10.2% as compared with Rs 10.94 crore in Q4 FY21. The division had recorded revenue of Rs 0.06 crore in Q1 FY21.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 35.43 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with a pre-tax profit of Rs 76.68 crore in Q4 FY21. It had recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 34.78 crore in Q1 FY22.

Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India. The firm, along with its subsidiaries, currently own and operate casinos in India, in the states of Goa and Sikkim, offering approximately 1,800 gaming positions. In addition, it also has ventured into the fast-growing online gaming space through our acquisition of Gauss Networks, which operates the online poker site 'Adda52.com'.

