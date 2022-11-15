Tarmat consolidated net profit declines 7.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.19% to Rs 28.93 crore

Net profit of Tarmat declined 7.61% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.19% to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28.9334.523.595.191.111.220.880.960.850.92

