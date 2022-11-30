Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Repco Home Finance Ltd, MSTC Ltd and Alembic Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 November 2022.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd spiked 10.77% to Rs 54 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 57.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd surged 8.75% to Rs 107.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd soared 8.17% to Rs 246.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30578 shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd added 7.26% to Rs 354.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87221 shares in the past one month.

Alembic Ltd exploded 6.41% to Rs 75.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56695 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42732 shares in the past one month.

