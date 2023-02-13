Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 24.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.22% to Rs 61.32 crore

Net profit of Tarsons Products declined 24.92% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.22% to Rs 61.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.61.3270.6643.4946.9028.8034.2321.5928.8816.1221.47

