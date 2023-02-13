Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 24.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.22% to Rs 61.32 croreNet profit of Tarsons Products declined 24.92% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.22% to Rs 61.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales61.3270.66 -13 OPM %43.4946.90 -PBDT28.8034.23 -16 PBT21.5928.88 -25 NP16.1221.47 -25
