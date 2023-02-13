AKG Exim consolidated net profit rises 13.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.30% to Rs 67.90 crore

Net profit of AKG Exim rose 13.73% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.30% to Rs 67.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.67.9054.190.691.570.750.670.730.630.580.51

