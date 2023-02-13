JUST IN
AKG Exim consolidated net profit rises 13.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.30% to Rs 67.90 crore

Net profit of AKG Exim rose 13.73% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.30% to Rs 67.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales67.9054.19 25 OPM %0.691.57 -PBDT0.750.67 12 PBT0.730.63 16 NP0.580.51 14

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:50 IST

