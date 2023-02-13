Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 34.94% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 20.19% to Rs 17.91 crore

Net profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 34.94% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.19% to Rs 17.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.9122.44 -20 OPM %19.4319.96 -PBDT3.484.53 -23 PBT2.063.36 -39 NP1.622.49 -35

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:50 IST

