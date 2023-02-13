Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 34.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.19% to Rs 17.91 crore

Net profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 34.94% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.19% to Rs 17.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.17.9122.4419.4319.963.484.532.063.361.622.49

