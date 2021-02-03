Tasty Bite Eatables plans to increase capacity with outlay of Rs 150 cr

Tasty Bite Eatables announced that the company is planning to undertake further expansion of existing facility at Post Bhandgaon, Dist. Daund, Pune, Maharashtra over a period of next 3 years to increase plant capacity to serve market demand.

The cost of the same is expected to be around Rs. 150 crore. This will be partlyfunded by internal accruals and partly by loans.

