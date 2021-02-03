IEX achieves highest electricity volume of 7434 MU in January 2021

Real-time market records highest ever volume of 1233 MWIndian Energy Exchange achieved a new milestone in the month of January'21 with all-time high volume of 7434 MU leading to a significant 47% YoY growth in electricity volume traded during the month.
The day-ahead market traded 5584 MU and saw a notable 17% YoY growth in January'21. The market registered ample availability of power with the total sell bids at 10074 MU being almost 2X of the cleared volume.
The term-ahead market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily and weekly contracts traded 524 MU volume during January'21 recording a significant 93% YoY increase.
The real-time market registered highest ever monthly volume of 1233 MU in Jan'21 since commencement on 1 June 2020, achieving 9.2% MoM growth. The market achieved highest-ever single day volume of 55.75 MU on 18 January'21. The sell-side liquidity was 2X of the cleared volume ensuring an attractive market price of Rs 3.01 per unit. About 321 participants participated in the market during the month.
The Green Term Ahead Market has been receiving promising response from the distribution utilities, renewable generators, and open access consumers. The market registered a volume of 92.4 MU during the month comprising 24 MU in solar segment and 68.4 MU in non-solar segment.
The Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) trading session which was scheduled on 27 January 2020 could not take place due to the stay order from APTEL in response to the petitions filed by a few Renewable Energy Associations against the CERC order dated June'20 regarding revision in the floor and forbearance prices of REC.
