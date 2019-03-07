Tata Coffee inaugurates plant in Vietnam

JUST IN
Tata Coffee announced that Tata Coffee Vietnam Company, a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the company, has on 06 March 2019 unveiled its state-of-the art Freeze Dried Instant Coffee Production Plant ('the Plant') at Binh Duong province of Vietnam. The Plant has capacity to manufacture 5000 MT of Freeze Dried Instant Coffee, per annum.

This is the Company's third manufacturing plant, after Theni and Toopran in India and is the first one to be set up at an off-shore location.

