Lupin receives USFDA approval for Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets

Lupin has received approval for its Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets USP, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Pfizer Inc's Lipitorfl Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg and 80 mg.
It is indicated to lower cholesterol in blood for adults and children over 10 years of age. Atorvastatin is also prescribed to lower the risk for heart attack, stroke in patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other risk factors such as eye problems, kidney diseases or high blood pressure.
Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets USP, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg had annual sales of approximately USD 696 million in the US (JQVIA MAT December 2018).
