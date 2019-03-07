JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

BLS International Services to accept visa application for travel to Vietnam

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets
Business Standard

Zensar Technologies selected as IT transformation partner by Vyaire Medical

Capital Market 

Zensar Technologies announced that it has been selected by Vyaire Medical, a global leader in respiratory care providing innovative medical devices and services, as their IT transformation partner to deliver a combination of IT Infrastructure operations and Cloud transformation, application maintenance and application development initiatives.

Zensar will provide for the transformation initiatives includes Digital Workplace Services; Digital Operation Services with end to end Data Center Services, Network Services and Public Cloud Support; and Transformation, maintenance and support of applications.

Zensar's experienced team will bring best practices and an outcome-based model to focus on Vyaire's strategic business objectives enabling future success with optimal business value.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 19:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements