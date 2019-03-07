Zensar Technologies selected as IT transformation partner by Vyaire Medical

-
Zensar Technologies announced that it has been selected by Vyaire Medical, a global leader in respiratory care providing innovative medical devices and services, as their IT transformation partner to deliver a combination of IT Infrastructure operations and Cloud transformation, application maintenance and application development initiatives.
Zensar will provide for the transformation initiatives includes Digital Workplace Services; Digital Operation Services with end to end Data Center Services, Network Services and Public Cloud Support; and Transformation, maintenance and support of applications.
Zensar's experienced team will bring best practices and an outcome-based model to focus on Vyaire's strategic business objectives enabling future success with optimal business value.
