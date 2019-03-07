BLS International Services to accept visa application for travel to Vietnam

-
BLS International Services has been signed up by the Embassy of Vietnam to accept visa applications in India.
The Company will accept visa applications for travel to Vietnam at 15 centres including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Goa, Kochi, Lucknow, Raipur, Delhi, Bangaluru, Chandigarh and Trivandrum.
