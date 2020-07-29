Tata Coffee Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Adani Enterprises Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd, NIIT Technologies Ltd and Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2020.

Tata Coffee Ltd surged 11.23% to Rs 92.6 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65884 shares in the past one month.

Adani Enterprises Ltd spiked 7.23% to Rs 186.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Organics Ltd soared 5.91% to Rs 60.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 79505 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

NIIT Technologies Ltd exploded 5.79% to Rs 1868.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37002 shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd added 5.66% to Rs 168.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27259 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

