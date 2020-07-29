Volumes soar at Westlife Development Ltd counter

Westlife Development Ltd recorded volume of 6.6 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 48.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13492 shares

Mindtree Ltd, Repco Home Finance Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd, Esab India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 July 2020.

Westlife Development Ltd recorded volume of 6.6 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 48.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13492 shares. The stock gained 4.60% to Rs.368.40. Volumes stood at 15269 shares in the last session.

Mindtree Ltd witnessed volume of 9.67 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 15.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63187 shares. The stock dropped 0.25% to Rs.1,049.50. Volumes stood at 81453 shares in the last session.

Repco Home Finance Ltd saw volume of 1.37 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 13.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10193 shares. The stock increased 4.98% to Rs.152.90. Volumes stood at 835 shares in the last session.

Tata Coffee Ltd witnessed volume of 3.6 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45542 shares. The stock increased 11.59% to Rs.92.90. Volumes stood at 69434 shares in the last session.

Esab India Ltd notched up volume of 1550 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 408 shares. The stock rose 6.72% to Rs.1,419.35. Volumes stood at 54 shares in the last session.

