Eugia Pharma Specialties receives USFDA approval for Bortezomib for Injection

Used in treatment of cancer of plasma cells and lymph nodesAurobindo Pharma announced that its wholly owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialties, has received a final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Bortezomib for injection, 3.5 mg. Bortezomib for Injection, 3.5 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial) to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Velcade for Injection 3.5 mg/vial, of Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc. The product is being launched immediately. The approved product has a market size of US$ 1172 million for the twelve months ending March 2022, according to IQVIA.
Bortezomib for injection is indicated for the treatment of
Adult patients with multiple myeloma (cancer of plasma cells)
Also used to treat adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (cancer of lymph nodes)
