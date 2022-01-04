Tata Comm, Zain KSA to offer smart city solutions to Saudi Arabia

Tata Communications and Zain KSA have entered a strategic engagement to fuel digital transformation journeys of enterprises and government organisations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Zain KSA is a leading telecom provider established in KSA.

With this collaboration, the combined ecosystems will deliver solutions and platforms to remodel cities with smart street lighting, smart waste management, connected workplace, healthcare and connected cars.

The flagship project will bring smart street lighting solution for one of the key cities in KSA. Tata Communications Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem will serve as one-stop-shop to provide the hardware, platform, application and insights while Zain KSA will expand the footprint with its business-to-business (B2B) offerings through joint projects related to software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and global contact centres, as well as the application of smart transport and IoT solutions enabling smart waste handling, smart metering and other smart city use cases, to name a few.

The strategic engagement will serve Saudi's enterprises and government institutions with advanced technologies such as IoT, 5G, Low Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN specification), managed security services, SD-WAN and many others. It will also support environmental sustainability measures and digital transformation of the region.

Tata Communications, a part of the Tata Group, enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services.

Shares of Tata Communications were down 1.52% at Rs 1424.50.

