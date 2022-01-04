Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd clocked volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13883 shares

Varroc Engineering Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd, Affle India Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 January 2022.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd clocked volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13883 shares. The stock lost 0.30% to Rs.1,258.55. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd saw volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15783 shares. The stock increased 7.14% to Rs.364.70. Volumes stood at 24429 shares in the last session.

La Opala RG Ltd notched up volume of 2.65 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53783 shares. The stock slipped 0.16% to Rs.430.05. Volumes stood at 56192 shares in the last session.

Affle India Ltd recorded volume of 2.23 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51989 shares. The stock gained 11.07% to Rs.1,325.65. Volumes stood at 3.24 lakh shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd notched up volume of 39959 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9929 shares. The stock rose 6.55% to Rs.253.05. Volumes stood at 11530 shares in the last session.

