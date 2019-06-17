Tata Communications and Batelco collaborate for network connectivity in Middle East

-
Batelco, Bahrain's leading digital communications solutions provider is announcing an extension of its partnership with Tata Communications, a leading global digital infrastructure provider, to offer flexible and reliable data connectivity with expanded global reach; to service providers, mobile network operators (MNO) and ISPs in the Middle East.
This new collaboration brings together Tata Communications' global Tier-1 IP network and its new partnership IP node with Batelco in Global Zone - the Carrier Neutral Tier-3 certified data centre in Bahrain, and the recently launched protected terrestrial cable system of the Batelco Gulf Network (BGN).
The combination of these networks and infrastructures will offer service providers highly resilient network connectivity with increased reach in the Middle East and globally.
