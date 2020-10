Tata Communications collaborates with Micron Technology

To create cellular-enabled connectivity solution for deployment of IoT devices

Tata Communications and Micron Technology Inc. announced they are joining forces to create a worldwide cellular-enabled connectivity solution that will simplify and accelerate largescale global deployment of internet of things (IoT) devices. This solution will be powered by a new virtual SIM, the world's first cloud-based embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM), which offers a flexible, scalable alternative to conventional physical SIM cards. The cloud-based eSIM will be enabled by Micron's Authenta Key Management Service (KMS), the industry's first silicon-based security-as-a-service platform for edge devices.

With this technology, the Tata Communications MOVE Global IoT Solution will offer a pervasive, end-to-end solution for zero-touch onboarding of connected IoT devices to cloud services across 200 countries and territories backed by the company's relationships with more than 600 mobile network operators worldwide.

