Pritish Nandy Communications' show wins accolades at Busan International Film Festival

Pritish Nandy Communications announced that its hit show, the Amazon Original, Four More Shots Please- acclaimed as the most watched show on Amazon this year-- has won Asia's Best Rising Star Award at Busan's Asian Contents Awards live-streamed from the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

The PNC-produced series has been also nominated for the prestigious International Emmys 2020.

It has also won the Screen Writers Association's SWA Award 2020 for Best Script for its two writers.

