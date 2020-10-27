Ramco Systems to transform payroll operations of NOMAC

-
ALSO READ
Ramco Systems to implement its Payroll Platform for a global logistics major
Ramco Systems hits 52-week high after winning order
Ramco Systems implements its payroll solution for Lendlease
Ramco Systems to deploy Global Payroll & HR software for Arla Foods
Ramco Systems to deploy its Global Payroll software for United Arab Shipping Company
-
Ramco Systems has signed up an agreement with NOMAC, which provides high quality Operation & Maintenance (O&M) services for production of electricity and desalinated water worldwide.
NOMAC will be modernizing and transforming its multi-country Payroll operations on Ramco's Global Payroll platform.
NOMAC will be unifying its payroll operations in 11+ countries across Middle East & Africa covering 2600+ employees.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU