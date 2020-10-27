TCS collaborates with Equinor

Tata Consultancy Services has been selected as a strategic partner by Equinor, the Norway-headquartered global energy company, to accelerate its digitalization journey and help realize its vision of becoming a digital energy company.

TCS will leverage its deep domain knowledge of the energy sector, expertise and scale in digital technologies and investments in research and innovation, to achieve data democratization across Equinor's core operations and harness the power of machine learning and advanced analytics to help Equinor achieve its growth and transformation objectives.

An initial focus area will be sub-surface data and analytics, where TCS will work with Equinor's teams to make available high-quality datasets anywhere, anytime, to different stakeholders, by populating Equinor's sub-surface data lake.

This will act as a single source of truth for all subsurface data within the enterprise. Insights derived using machine learning and advanced analytics will enable Equinor to accelerate a more data driven approach to key business areassuch as exploration, field development, and operations, to improve hydrocarbon recovery rates and reduce extraction costs.

TCS will also help Equinor leverage data better in the area of safety, security and sustainability, to drive superior outcomes by correlating various safety reports and datasets, identifying relevant patterns and trends to predict and prevent incidents, and help improve its safety and sustainability outcomes.

TCS will use its proprietary DATOM framework to assess data maturity levels, identify gaps, develop a roadmap to simplify operating models, set up data governance models, and build technology patterns and architectures to help Equinor fully leverage data and analytics to drive superior business outcomes.

Additionally, TCS will use its Location Independent Agile model to deploy innovative ways of working that will help enhance speed to market, while helping align outcomes closely with business objectives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)