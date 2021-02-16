Tata Communications partners with Google Cloud

-
To drive cloud adoption and transform Indian businessesTata Communications announced its partnership with Google Cloud to drive cloud adoption and transform Indian businesses. With this partnership, Tata Communications has further expanded their managed public cloud services portfolio to include capabilities for Google Cloud.
The partnership between Tata Communications and Google Cloud India will enable organisations to deploy and access Google Cloud services through Tata Communications' IZO Managed Cloud while providing them ease-of-use coupled with end-to-end services, including cloud architecture planning, workload migration and ongoing operational support.
As a Google Cloud India Partner, Tata Communications will support organisations with services across infrastructure modernisation, data centre transformation, application modernisation, smart analytics, multi-cloud deployments and more.
