Panacea Biotec Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Speciality Restaurants Ltd, 3i Infotech Ltd, Nu Tek India Ltd and Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 January 2019.
Panacea Biotec Ltd soared 14.61% to Rs 182.4 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 56128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4230 shares in the past one month.
Speciality Restaurants Ltd spiked 13.31% to Rs 111.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5211 shares in the past one month.
3i Infotech Ltd surged 11.63% to Rs 4.03. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.81 lakh shares in the past one month.
Nu Tek India Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 0.44. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9117 shares in the past one month.
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd exploded 9.38% to Rs 187.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16267 shares in the past one month.
