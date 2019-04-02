Tata Consultancy Services ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction in Europe

JUST IN
Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked number one for customer satisfaction in Europe's largest independent survey of IT service providers, carried out by Whitelane Research. TCS has been ranked #1 across Europe by its clients for the sixth consecutive year, with an overall satisfaction score of 79o/o, beatingthe industry average by 10 percentage points (69%1.

First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 13:14 IST

