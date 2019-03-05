JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Market trades in range; auto shares advance
Business Standard

Tata Consultancy Services recognised as Top Employer in Middle East

Capital Market 

By Top Employers Institute

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognised as a Top Employer in the Middle East for the fourth consecutive year by the Top Employers lnstitute, which independently assesses and certifies companies across the world.

TCS was also recognized as the Number One Top Employer in the United Arab Emirates, and achieved Top Employer status in SaudiArabia and Qatar. This recognition was achieved due to TCS' exceptional workplace policies, culture and continued investments in its employees across all regions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 11:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements