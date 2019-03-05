L&T Constructions bags multiple orders under Water & effluent Treatment Business

-
Larsen & Toubro announced that the Water & effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured orders from prestigious clients across varied states in India.
Tamil Nadu
The business has secured 2 orders from the Water Resources Department, Govt. of Tamil Nadu; the first one for the execution of the Athikadavu-Avinashi Scheme and the second, for the construction of a new Regulator across the southern and northern arms of the Coleroon river on the downstream side of the existing regulator at Mukkombu (Upper Anaicut) near Tiruchirappalli.
Another order has been bagged from the Vellore Municipal Corporation in Tamil Nadu for providing an Underground Sewerage Collection system to the newly added areas of the Vellore City Municipal Corporation - Phase III under the AMRUT scheme. The project scope involves providing sewer network of about 280 km, construction of sewage pumping & lifting stations.
The project will benefit 28,200 households in the corporation area with sewer connections.
Jharkhand
In Jharkhand, the Business has won two orders.
The first order is from the state's Water & Resources Department for the execution of the Garwah Lift Irrigation Scheme on an EPC basis. The Garwah Lift Irrigation Scheme proposes to recharge the ground water resources by filling 366 ponds and other water bodies in the Garwah district, to help farmers in a command area of approximately 51,628 hectares.
And the second order from Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited (JUIDCO) is for Integrated infrastructure development works which includes waste water systems, storm water drainage, water supply Et recycle water systems, transport & circulation (road), power infrastructure, smart street lighting systems, and land development in ABD area of Ranchi Smart City on an EPC basis.
Odisha
A repeat order from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department has been bagged for the execution of an Individual Rural Water Supply Project in the Boudh district of Odisha.
Another order from the Water Resources Department, Govt. of Odisha has been secured for executing a Mega Lift Irrigation Project Cluster IV (MLIP Cluster IV). The aggregate scope of work includes execution of 9 lift irrigation schemes with intake points in the Mahanadi river for a cultivable command area of 12,900 hectares in districts of Sambalpur and Sonepur on a turnkey basis.
