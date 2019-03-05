L&T Constructions bags multiple orders under Water & effluent Treatment Business

announced that the & effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured orders from prestigious clients across varied states in

Tamil Nadu

The business has secured 2 orders from the Resources Department, Govt. of Tamil Nadu; the first one for the execution of the Athikadavu-Avinashi Scheme and the second, for the construction of a new Regulator across the southern and northern arms of the on the downstream side of the existing regulator at Mukkombu (Upper Anaicut) near Tiruchirappalli.

Another order has been bagged from the Municipal Corporation in for providing an Underground Sewerage Collection system to the newly added areas of the City Municipal Corporation - Phase III under the AMRUT scheme. The project scope involves providing of about 280 km, construction of sewage pumping & lifting stations.

The project will benefit 28,200 households in the corporation area with sewer connections.

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, the Business has won two orders.

The first order is from the state's & Resources Department for the execution of the Lift Scheme on an basis. The Lift Scheme proposes to recharge the ground water resources by filling 366 ponds and other water bodies in the district, to help farmers in a command area of approximately 51,628 hectares.

And the second order from (JUIDCO) is for Integrated infrastructure development works which includes waste water systems, storm water drainage, water supply Et recycle water systems, transport & circulation (road), power infrastructure, smart street lighting systems, and land development in ABD area of Ranchi Smart City on an basis.

Odisha

A repeat order from the has been bagged for the execution of an Individual Rural Water Supply Project in the Boudh district of Odisha.

Another order from the Water Resources Department, Govt. of Odisha has been secured for executing a Mega Lift Project Cluster IV (MLIP Cluster IV). The aggregate scope of work includes execution of 9 schemes with intake points in the for a cultivable command area of 12,900 hectares in districts of Sambalpur and Sonepur on a turnkey basis.

