Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 2.23%, up for third straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 405.3, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.78% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% fall in NIFTY and a 3.65% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 405.3, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.73% on the day, quoting at 10790.7. The Sensex is at 36586.64, up 1.57%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has added around 6.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30529.1, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 406.4, up 2.2% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up 53.78% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% fall in NIFTY and a 3.65% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 67.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

