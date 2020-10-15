Tata Elxsi becomes a certified 3PL partner for Google Widevine

Tata Elxsi announced its selection as a 3PL certification partner for Google Widevine, to deliver secure premium content protection for Broadcast, Media, Consumer Electronics and Automotive applications.

This certification partnership further expands Tata Elxsi's offerings and leadership in the broadcast, media, consumer devices and automotive domains, and enables leading brands, content distributors, OTT providers and operators with a seamless development, integration and certification service for Widevine solutions ensuring faster time-to-market for their revenue generating services.

Google Widevine enables secure premium content protection on any consumer device, utilizing free-to-use, standards-based solutions for OTT and CAS services.

It has been used in over 5 Billion devices today, and is trusted by PayTV providers and broadcasters who deliver premium content over an OTT network such as Netflix, HBO, Disney, Amazon Prime, Jio, Warner Bros and more. Through this program, Google plans to scale the adoption of the Widevine CAS solutions by enabling select chosen partners for certification activities.

