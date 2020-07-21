Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd sees good buying

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 95.4, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.52% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% drop in NIFTY and a 1.12% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 95.4, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 11165.35. The Sensex is at 37919.9, up 1.34%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has dropped around 1.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7175.85, up 1.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 171.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 95.65, up 1.06% on the day. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is down 14.52% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% drop in NIFTY and a 1.12% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)