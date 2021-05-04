Tata Elxsi jumps 25% in five days

Tata Elxsi jumped 12.23% to Rs 3,978.65, extending gains for the fifth session.

The stock has added 25.3% in five sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 3,175.50 recorded on 27 April 2021.

Tata Elxsi's net profit increased 9.5% to Rs 115.2 crore on 8.7% rise in net sales to Rs 518.40 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21. The net profit rose 40.3% and net sales increased 18.1% in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

EBITDA margin stood at 32.4% in Q4 March 2021 compared with 30.1% in Q3 December 2020.

The company announced Q4 results after trading hours on 22 April 2021. Following the result announcement, the stock has risen 30.6% in eight days from its close of Rs 3,046.25 on 22 April 2021.

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare and transportation.

