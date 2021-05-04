Tata Steel BSL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, Aditya Birla Money Ltd, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd and Angel Broking Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 May 2021.

Tata Steel BSL Ltd soared 16.72% to Rs 100.5 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 29.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd spiked 14.75% to Rs 56. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25274 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Money Ltd surged 14.13% to Rs 45.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16974 shares in the past one month.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd jumped 13.91% to Rs 88.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13552 shares in the past one month.

Angel Broking Ltd rose 13.39% to Rs 431.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25824 shares in the past one month.

