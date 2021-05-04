Dish TV India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alembic Ltd, PTC India Financial Services Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd and Agro Tech Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 May 2021.

Dish TV India Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 12 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 86.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alembic Ltd soared 11.72% to Rs 138.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd spiked 11.54% to Rs 18.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd gained 9.98% to Rs 253.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79235 shares in the past one month.

Agro Tech Foods Ltd jumped 8.74% to Rs 965.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1835 shares in the past one month.

