Tata Elxsi Ltd up for fifth session

Tata Elxsi Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 973.1, up 2.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 11032.3. The Sensex is at 36624.01, down 0.03%. Tata Elxsi Ltd has risen around 7.58% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Elxsi Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15735.05, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.8 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 20.49 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
