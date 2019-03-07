Indo Thai Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hilton Metal Ltd, Arihant Superstructures Ltd, and Infrastructures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 March 2019.

surged 19.97% to Rs 37.85 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 20012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14672 shares in the past one month.

Hilton Metal Ltd spiked 16.95% to Rs 23.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10083 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1656 shares in the past one month.

soared 15.94% to Rs 64. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12082 shares in the past one month.

advanced 13.79% to Rs 215. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10902 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1863 shares in the past one month.

Infrastructures Ltd spurt 13.64% to Rs 8.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

