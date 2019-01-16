Tata Global Beverages Ltd jumps

Ltd is quoting at Rs 218.25, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.39% in last one year as compared to a 1.23% spurt in and a 14.16% spurt in the FMCG index.

Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 218.25, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 10920.85. The Sensex is at 36419.66, up 0.28%. Ltd has risen around 3.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has risen around 0.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31011.05, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 218.95, up 1.67% on the day. is down 30.39% in last one year as compared to a 1.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.16% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 29.86 based on earnings ending September 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)