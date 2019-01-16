Tata Global Beverages Ltd jumps

-
Tata Global Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 218.25, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.39% in last one year as compared to a 1.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.16% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
Tata Global Beverages Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 218.25, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 10920.85. The Sensex is at 36419.66, up 0.28%. Tata Global Beverages Ltd has risen around 3.9% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Global Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31011.05, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.38 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 218.95, up 1.67% on the day. Tata Global Beverages Ltd is down 30.39% in last one year as compared to a 1.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.16% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 29.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
